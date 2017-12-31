App
Dec 31, 2017 05:07 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Placated by Amit Shah, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel agrees to turn up for work

"BJP President Amit Shah today called up early morning and assured me that I will be given a portfolio which is fit for my stature as number two in the Cabinet and as the deputy chief minister," Patel told reporters.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel agreed to join office after BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday called him up and assured him that he will be given a portfolio fitting his "stature" as Number Two in the government.

"BJP President Amit Shah today called up early morning and assured me that I will be given a portfolio which is fit for my stature as number two in the Cabinet and as the deputy chief minister," Patel told reporters.

However, Patel didn't disclose whether he would be getting Finance or Urban Development Departments which he held in the previous government.

"Shah asked me to take charge of my departments, so I will take the charge today. Chief minister Vijay Rupani will meet state Governor O P Kohli in afternoon and give a letter allocating a new department to me," Patel said.

tags #Amit Shah #India #Nitin Patel #Politics

