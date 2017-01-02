Jan 02, 2017, 09.57 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, a panel including Pankhuri Pathak, spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Jha spokesperson for Congress and Syed Zafar Islam, the BJP spokesperson and journalist Shekhar Gupta, discuss the battle for the heart of India and the landmark verdict from the Supreme Court.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Parties leave no stone unturned to woo Uttar Pradesh
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, a panel including Pankhuri Pathak, spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Jha spokesperson for Congress and Syed Zafar Islam, the BJP spokesperson and journalist Shekhar Gupta, discuss the battle for the heart of India and the landmark verdict from the Supreme Court.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.