Jan 02, 2017, 06.24 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
Accusing the Samajwadi Party and BSP of doing politics at the cost of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP to change the state's fortunes.
Parivartan Rally: Modi plays development card to woo UP voters
