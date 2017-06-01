Pakistan has successfully foiled India’s attempts to ease tensions: Arun Jaitley

Moneycontrol News

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that Pakistan has “successfully” prevented an environment of dialogue and has responded with cross-border terrorism to India’s steps to ease tension.

“...each one of our attempts (at easing out tensions) have been responded by a Pathankot or an Uri or even the mutilation of our soldiers. Therefore, that environment which was existent for a talk has been successfully prevented by Pak,” Jaitley said.

Highlighting the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards establishing peace with Pakistan, he said that PM’s invitation to Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony or his surprise visit at a family function in Lahore (in December 2015) were all “intended to ease the tension” between the neighbouring countries.

These steps, however, have been responded by cold blood by Pakistan extinguishing all possible routes towards dialogue, Jaitley said.

“I don’t want to get into the details as to what the strategic approach is. I’ll only tell you that in the past few weeks, our armed forces, the Indian Army and the Border Security Force, have been dominating the Line of Control,” he said, when asked about future course of action.

Jaitley didn’t shy away from accepting the issues of security pertaining both, to “insurgents or domestic terrorists”.

“Neighbours pose a challenge as far as defence is concerned and therefore the government is trying to stay fully prepared,” the defence minister said adding that the “security forces have been able to build up a lot of pressure” in the border areas.

Defence achievements in three years

Highlighting the achievements of the government, Jaitley said, “a lot of pending issues have been addressed in the past three years. The stalemate One Rank One Pension scheme was passed, Defence Procurement Procedure 2016 (DPP 2016) was rolled out.”

Elaborating on DPP 2016, he said that there was a need to expand domestic manufacturing in the defence sector and that a balance has to be established between public and private investments in the sector.

“A strategic partner policy has been rolled out with this intent,” he said.

FDI in defence sector

Jaitley said that the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in defence has created an 'enabling' environment for domestic manufacturing.

"The defence acquisition council, over the last three years, has been unprecedented if compared to the previous tenure. As far as FDI is concerned, it has been liberalised in a phased manner…moving from 26 percent to 49 percent to 100 percent..." he said.

The defence minister said that the FDI policy must be accompanied by a “reasonable possibility of an investor getting orders” in a bid to push the defence sector ahead and set the manufacturing industry rolling.