Aug 31, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan court declares Musharraf fugitive, jails 2 officers in Bhutto murder case

Bhutto, a two-time prime minister, was killed in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007.

Pakistan court declares Musharraf fugitive, jails 2 officers in Bhutto murder case

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was today declared a proclaimed offender by a special anti-terrorism court which sentenced two senior police officers to 17 years in jail in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, nearly 10 years after her assassination.

Bhutto, a two-time prime minister, was killed in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007. She was 54.

The case was registered soon after the assassination and the trial went through many ups and down until concluded yesterday in Rawalpindi.

Judge Asghar Khan announced the verdict in court, where former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town SP Khurram Shahzad — suspects out on bail — were also present.

Aziz and Shahzad were sentenced to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.

While five other accused have been acquitted, former president Musharraf has been declared a proclaimed offender, with an order to seize his property.

