Opposition not happy with Budget date; ask for postponement

The polls will be held three days after the Budget announcement on February 1. Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand - will go to polls between February-March.
Jan 05, 2017, 01.24 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The polls will be held three days after the Budget announcement on February 1. Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand - will go to polls between February-March.

The polls will be held three days after the Budget announcement on February 1. Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand - will go to polls between February-March.

The 16-member delegation from the Opposition parties met the Election Commission today to discuss concerns over announcement of Budget just before the state elections next month.

The polls will be held three days after the Budget announcement on February 1. Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand - will go to polls between February-March.

The parties have said that the situation will not provide a level playing field for the parties with government announcing various schemes during the Budget.

TS Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commission told CNBC-TV18 that the government must not make any specific announcements with respect to the five states going for elections.

He further said some dialogue is needed between the government and EC to draw some lines. Another solution is that the Budget could exclude specific states and sectors.

The voting will start on February 4 and will end of March 8. Counting will be held on March 11. 

Tags  Budget Election Commission
