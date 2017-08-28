Opposition convinced that it can not win in 2019: Ram Madhav

The opposition parties have already concluded that they cannot win 2019 general elections, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said here today.

"In a way, we don't have to worry much about 2019. That's why we can focus on (goals for) 2022. Opposition parties have decided that 'we can't come (to power) in 2019', they are going to Norway or Italy," he said, speaking at a BJP meeting here.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi chose to visit Norway when the leaders of his party in Gujarat wanted to kick off their campaign for Assembly elections, Madhav claimed.

"Elections are two months away in Gujarat. Gujarat Congress leadership wanted to start campaign on September 1, proposed a big rally, (and) our opposition leader Rahul Gandhi left for Norway," he said. Congress is not going to gain anything in the Assembly polls in Gujarat this year, in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2018 or in Delhi (Lok Sabha elections) in 2019, he said.

"That's why he is doing 'yatras' to Norway, Italy," the BJP leader quipped.

Mahatma Gandhi's suggestion that the Congress should be dissolved as a political party (post-Independence) is going to be implemented with Rahul Gandhi at the helm, he said. BJP has the leadership of Narendra Modi to achieve its goal of developed India by 2022, Ram Madhav said.

The NDA government would take along other parties, including even opposition parties like TRS and Trinamool Congress to make the country great, he said.

However, the ruling TRS in Telangana "will have to answer questions from people" and the BJP would go it alone in the state, he added.