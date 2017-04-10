App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 10, 2017 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Only 30-40% farmers benefited from loan waiver of 2008:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said farm loan waiver in the year 2008 barely helped 30-40 percent farmers.

Only 30-40% farmers benefited from loan waiver of 2008:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said farm loan waiver in the year 2008 barely helped 30-40 percent farmers.

He reiterated that writing off farm loans is not the ultimate solution to end farmers' woes.

It was in 2008 that the then UPA government had waived loans of farmers.

"Loan waiver is not the ultimate solution but one of the many. The CAG report states that the farm loan waiver of 2008 barely helped 30-40 percent farmers," Fadnavis said as he launched a half-hour television show of his own titled 'Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy' yesterday on DD Sahyadri channel.

"The most distressed farmers received no benefit," he added.

Fadnavis, who has followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's footsteps who addresses the nation every month through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', will be interacting directly with people every Sunday.

People send questions to the chief minister through social media, emails and a select few are present in person during the programme.

Fadnavis said waiving loans would make farmers eligible to borrow further money and those who had received a loan waiver in 2008 once again took loans and were unable to repay them.

He said there is a need to invest more and make agriculture more feasible and sustainable.

Replying to a question on fixing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for perishable agricultural produce, Fadnavis said it is not possible to set an MSP on perishable crops but processing these crops, especially fruits for their juices would help farmers.

"The state government is setting up food-processing units," he said.

To a question regarding his pet project 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan', Fadnavis said it is an amalgamation of 14 different schemes and has succeeded only because of people's participation.

"It will change the face of Maharashtra in the next few years," Fadnavis said.

tags #Devendra Fadnavis #farm loan waiver #Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan #Mann Ki Baat #Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy #minimum support price #MSP #Narendra Modi #Politics #writing off farm loans

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.