Only 2% turnout in repoll in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency

Only two percent turnout was witnessed in repolling in 38 polling stations in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, officials said.

Repolling had been ordered at these polling stations by the EC following large scale violence during Sunday's polls for the prestigious seat.

The by-poll result will be declared on April 15.

Barring a stone pelting incident at Soibagh area in Budgam district, the situation was peaceful in the areas where the polling was held, the officials said.

Miscreants pelted stones at polling station at Soibagh but they were chased away by the security forces, they said.

There was an altercation between opposition National Congress and ruling PDP workers at Badran in Beerwah area over allegations of bogus voting, the officials said.

The issue was later resolved with the intervention of the polling staff and security personnel posted on duty there.

Eight people were killed in firing by security forces as unprecedented election-day violence marred the bypoll for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat which saw the voter turnout plunge to an all-time low of 7.14 per cent.

Rampaging mobs took to streets in scores of places across the Lok Sabha constituency straddling Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, perpetrating wanton violence and arson, even setting ablaze a polling station and attempting to set on fire two others, amid a boycott called by the separatists.