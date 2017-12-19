App
Dec 18, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI
Dec 18, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC's capacities dwindle after CEA deletes Patratu's 325 MW

In last May, the company had informed BSE about addition of 325 MW of Patratu Thermal Power Station of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL) to NTPC's Group capacity.

State-run power giant NTPC revised its installed and commercial capacities downward to 51,383 MW and 50,583 MW respectively after the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) deleted its 325 MW capacity of Patratu plant.



"Based on the decision of the Board of Directors of PVUNL, CEA has deleted capacity of PVUNL units from the database of All India Installed Capacity," NTPC said in a BSE filing today.

Accordingly, NTPC Group's installed capacity is revised from 51,708 MW to 51,383 MW and commercial capacity now stands at 50,583 MW from 50,908 MW.

PVUNL was incorporated in October, 2015 as a subsidiary of NTPC with 74 per cent stake in the company and 26 per cent held by JBVNL (Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd), to acquire and operate Patratu Thermal Power Station.

Jharkhand government issued a notification on April 1, 2016 for transfer of assets of the power station to PVUNL.

In another press release, NTPC said a Smart Electric Vehicle Charger of Fortum India has been installed at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi with ability to recognise authorised users.

The charger will be powered by electricity from NTPC. Fortum India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortum Oyj, a clean energy company in the Nordics.

The charger was inaugurated by A K Gupta, Director (Commercial & Operations), NTPC.

During the launch, he said: "We are in the process of exploring possible ways to put up charging stations across all NTPC stations and are in discussion with a few states".

