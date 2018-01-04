App
Jan 04, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

'Nostradamus predicted in 21st-century world's best actor will be from India': Jignesh Mevani attacks PM Narendra Modi

In August last year, PM Modi had said, “If you want to shoot, shoot me, but not my Dalit brothers.” The PM was reacting to attacks on Dalits by cow vigilantes.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the attacks on Dalits in Maharashtra and questioned the PM’s stand on such issues.

In August last year, PM Modi had said, "If you want to shoot, shoot me, but not my Dalit brothers." The PM was reacting to attacks on Dalits by cow vigilantes.

Mevani, an MLA in the Gujarat Assembly, tweeted,“Nostradamus predicted that in 21st century world’s best actor will be from India”.

Mevani was present at the event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon that saw attacks on Dalits and led to violence in Mumbai and a Maharashtra bandh.

Modi had said, “Unity is the most important part of nation building. But sometimes such incidents happen that our head hangs in shame. It is our responsibility to give support, respect and honour to the people from deprived sections of the society.”

tags #dalits #India #Jignesh Mevani #Narendra Modi #Politics

