No gold medal in Gujarat, but Rahul Gandhi's mettle serves as a consolation prize

The BJP may have won in Gujarat to continue its 22-year reign, but the victory did not come easy for the saffron party. For the first time in over two decades, it had to put up a fight to maintain its standing in the state.

On the other hand, the Congress ended up with its highest seat count in the last five assembly elections in Gujarat on the back of an intense campaign.

Not only did this end up making the upcoming electoral battles in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan even more relevant than they were already, it also made sure that the 2019 general elections are now far from being a foregone conclusion. And the credit for this must go to newly-elected party president Rahul Gandhi.

Right from the outset, it was Gandhi who was the face of the Congress in Gujarat, given the dearth of recognisable faces in the party's local ranks. Like his predecessors, he immediately looked to forge a few valuable alliances that would help him get his party over the line come the election.

But when the BJP roped in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in Gujarat, Gandhi knew he had to step up his game quickly. With uncharacteristic clarity, the Congress president managed to get his narrative across to the people of Gujarat and tried taking advantage of the anti-incumbency sentiment that seemed to have crept in after more than two decades of BJP rule. One highlight of his effort was the way he used social media to connect with young voters in the state with witty one-liners and pointed barbs at the BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi has accepted the responsibility as Congress president at a crucial stage. There should be no objection in wishing him all the best,” read an article published in Saamna, the mouthpiece of BJP ally Shiv Sena. “Let Rahul Gandhi decide if he wishes to take the Congress party to the pinnacle of success or down the pit.”

After the election results were made public, a lot of Congress leaders came out to voice their support for the party president, saying this was the best result in Gujarat the party had seen in years and that it would not have possible without all the work Gandhi put in. They concurred that it might have technically been a defeat, but it was also a moral victory in more ways than one.

Another major achievement of Gandhi’s in this campaign was uniting the leaders of both the Patidar and the OBC communities to fight on behalf of the Congress, apart from roping in the biggest Dalit leader in the state as well.

Although Hardik Patel’s Patidar community could not make much of a difference for Gandhi’s fortunes, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani scored big with victories in their respective constituencies and also managed to get a lot of votes from their communities across the state for the Congress. Not only did this improve Congress’ vote count, it also indicated that if the alliances are kept intact, the party may not have to fight another election in the state without a recognisable face.

In the end, the Congress would walk away from a fight like this with disappointment in its heart but with its head held high. Although it would not be safe to assume that Rahul Gandhi has what it takes to bring the Congress back to its erstwhile glory, his party can take heart from the fact that there is nothing to suggest otherwise.