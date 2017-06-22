App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 22, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

No evacuation of Indians from Qatar: Ministry of External Affairs

"It is not an evacuation. There is no need for evacuation. Indians there are safe and secure. There are regional political developments because of which there is a problem in connectivity," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

No evacuation of Indians from Qatar: Ministry of External Affairs

The government on Thursday said all Indians in Qatar are safe and secure and special flights are being operated to facilitate travel of those who want to come home as connectivity from that country has been hit due to restrictions imposed on it by several nations.

"It is not an evacuation. There is no need for evacuation. Indians there are safe and secure. There are regional political developments because of which there is a problem in connectivity," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He was reacting to some reports that Indians are being evacuated from that country.

Baglay said special flights are being operated as many Indians who are in Qatar and other countries wish to travel to India during the Ramzan period and for Eid.

"We are aware of that there are certain difficulties in Qatar's connectivity with its neighbours and therefore some of the Indians who wish to travel to India cannot get those connecting flights to travel to India.

"In view of the situation, it has been decided to have additional commercial flights," he said.

The government has asked Air India and Jet Airways to operate additional temporary flights to Doha to meet the massive demand ahead of Eid, due to a ban on Qatari carriers by some middle-eastern nations.

"The additional flights to Qatar are to cater to Eid/school vacation traffic. It shouldn't be seen as evacuation as reported at some places," Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju tweeted.

 

tags #India #Politics #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.