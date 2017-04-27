No development in WB despite enough funds from Centre: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah said the Centre offered enough financial assistance to West Bengal but there was no development in the state, and asked the Mamata Banerjee government to answer where the money has gone.

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress over Narada and Sarada scams, Shah said he is worried about the development and progress of West Bengal.

"You all know about issues like Narada, Sarada scandals and law and order problems. But there remains another issue - where has the fund allocated to the state by the Centre gone?" he asked.

"While the 13th Finance Commission had allocated Rs 1,3,585 crore to Bengal in five years, you will be happy to note the Narendra Modi government gave Rs 2,82,942 crore to Bengal. Where has this money gone?" he asked the crowd at a 'Vikas Sabha' of the party.

"There has been no development in the state -- no roads, poor electrification in rural areas. Can Mamataji tell the people of the state where the money went," Shah said.

He also took a swipe at Banerjee for protesting demonetisation and said, "While the entire world has been praising the note ban, only Didi (Mamata) was crying hoarse."

The BJP president exhorted the people of Bengal to give his party a chance "since you have already tried the the Congress, the Left and the TMC".

Three leaders -- including former Congress leader Kanak Debnath, former AICC member Manoj Pandey and former TMC leader Anupam Dutta -- joined the BJP at the programme.

Some intellectuals including a popular Bengali writer, including actor-turned BJP MP Roopa Ganguly were also present on the occasion at Mahajati Sadan.