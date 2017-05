No deal took place between me and Kejriwal, Mishra lying: Jain

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain today hit back at Kapil Mishra, saying "no deal took place" between him and party chief Arvind Kejriwal and the sacked minister was "lying" after "losing his mental balance".

Jain also is likely to file a defamation case against Mishra, a senior official close to the minister said.

"From yesterday, I am seeing, how much will Kapilji lie? There is limit to it. He is levelling all kinds of allegations... On Friday (May 5) I wasn't even present with the CM , so how can there be a talk of the deal. There is limit to foolishness," the health minister said.

Jain said Mishra had "lost his mental balance" and was thus "speaking nonsense".

Delhi's ruling AAP, which is struggling to steady itself after the shock defeat in the municipal elections, was yesterday hit by a scandal with Mishra accusing Chief Minister Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore from Jain.

Mishra, who was sacked as water minister on Saturday, has alleged that he was an "eyewitness" to the health and PWD minister handing over the money to Kejriwal.

"There was no such deal as alleged by Mishra, it is just an attempt to defame the AAP. He (Mishra) says Kejriwal's brother-in-law was to get the favour from a deal. It is shameful and disgusting. The person who has died today (brother-in-law), he is making allegation about a man who is dead," Jain said.

The health minister alleged the BJP has been "after me" for quite some time and have "even spawned jokes", and this issue was just "another attempt".

Mishra has also alleged that Kejriwal had delayed the probe into a Rs 400 crore tanker scam, and today submitted documents to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to back his claim.

"He (Mishra) is making corruption allegation against Arvind Kejriwal, perhaps one of the most honest politicians, we know of. If he has proof, he should show the documents. He should go to anti-graft bodies, why is he going to media? This is just an attempt to distract and threaten," Jain said.