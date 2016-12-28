No alliance with any party in UP polls, says Mulayam

Most notably, Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not feature in this list. Mulayam also announced the name of his brother Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Politics

Dec 28, 2016, 04.55 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

No alliance with any party in UP polls, says Mulayam

Most notably, Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not feature in this list. Mulayam also announced the name of his brother Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

No alliance with any party in UP polls, says Mulayam

Most notably, Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not feature in this list. Mulayam also announced the name of his brother Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said his party will not form an alliance with any party ahead of UP Assembly polls while announcing a fist list of 295 candidates.

Most notably, Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not feature in this list. Mulayam also announced the name of his brother Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.

Akhilesh was also absent from the press conference.

According to reports, a defiant Akhilesh had ignored uncle Shivpal Yadav's list and prepared his own list of 403 candidates for UP polls.

Read more.

Tags  Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav UP Assembly polls Akhilesh Yadav Shivpal Yadav
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
No alliance with any party in UP polls, says Mulayam

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login