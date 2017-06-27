Nitish-Lalu may part ways soon, JDU spokesperson K C Tyagi says grand alliance cannot be saved

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is readying to snap ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav in what could mark the premature end of one of the most unlikely – and successful – political alliances in the country, multiple sources told News18.

An announcement in this regard could come soon as the JDU supremo has made up his mind to steer clear of the political muck surrounding the RJD founder and his family after a series of raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the I-T Department on cases including money laundering.