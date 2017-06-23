App
Jun 22, 2017 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

NITI Aayog creating jobless India, says RSS-backed trade union

"Wrong policies of NITI Aayog are creating a jobless India," said Saji Narayanan, National president of BMS in a statement.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said today that the 'wrong' polices of NITI Aayog are creating jobless India and demanded reorganisation of the government's top policy making body.

The statement quoted him as speaking at a meeting organised by Delhi state BMS against wrong policy of NITI Aayog and demand of 'equal pay for equal work' for contract labourers.

Narayanan demanded that the NITI Aayog should be reorganised with inclusion of those who think about India’s real concerns, failing which the BMS will be compelled to go for further agitation.

According to the statement, employment crisis is already India’s major economic issue and the country's two major employment generating sectors -- agriculture and small scale sector -- are in crisis today.

Agricultural land is being converted into industrial land and industrial land into service land, due to 'perverted' policy. So far, NITI Aayog has not given serious thought to it, it said.

In BMS' view, the policies are harming the sectors. The government’s efforts to generate jobs do not tally with loss of employment taking place.

NITI Aayog is meant to advise government on job creation, instead, its "job displacing paradigm is taking our economy in wrong direction. The reforms it has proposed are labour displacing and not labour intensive", the union said.

The NITI Aayog’s proposal to create a new category of “fixed term employment” in organised sector will destroy quality jobs and create substandard jobs, it said.

A major activity of NITI Aayog is disinvestment. This will adversely effect quality employment in PSUs. In the US, Wal-Mart is called a job killer. NITI Aayog’s FDI policy is promoting such companies in India. Bidi sector that employs crores of people is in crisis, it added.

#Current Affairs #NITI Aayog #Politics #RSS

