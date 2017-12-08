App
Politics
Dec 08, 2017 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIA probe finds Lashkar-e-Taiba operative was issued Aadhaar and PAN in Bihar

A probe by the National Investigation Agency has revealed that a Lashkar-e-Toiba operative was issued PAN and Aadhaar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that a Lashkar-e-Toiba operative was issued a PAN and an Aadhaar card in Bihar.

Sheikh Abdul Nayeem, 37, a resident of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, lived in a rented house in the Purani Chowk area of the western Bihar town under the alias of Suhail Khan, reported The New Indian Express.

The report stated that he was living in Bihar’s Gopalganj district as a student for two years until March 2017. During his stay, he was coaxing young Muslim men and women and creating sleeper cells of the terrorist outfit in Bihar.

Nayeem also had an MA degree from a university in the state. The NIA arrested him on November 28.

On basis of the information that was obtained from Nayeem during interrogation, NIA arrested Bedar Bhakht a suspected LeT agent, in Gopalganj on December 2 who also previously happened to be the district secretary of the Congress student wing National Student’s Union of India until he was expelled from it three years ago.

NIA has been on the hunt across the country to arrest the spread of terror. Earlier in October, the agency carried out searches at the residence of Syed Shahid Yousuf, son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, at Budgam in central Kashmir and seized phones, laptops and other documents, officials said.

The agency had later informed that Syed Shahid Yousuf admitted having received funds from cadres of the terror outfit on the direction of his father Syed Salahuddin.

