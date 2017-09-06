New skill development minister Anant Kumar Hegde is equally skilled at creating controversy

Karnataka MP Anant Kumar Hegde, who was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers earlier this week and allocated the skill development portfolio, is no stranger to controversy.

The five-time member of Parliament from Uttara Kannada constituency and long-time Sangh member was booked by the Karnataka police last year in March for making a hate speech.

He had said: “As long as Islam exists, terrorism will exist. Unless Islam is eliminated, terrorism cannot be rooted out,” as per a report in the Economic Times.

Earlier this year, Hegde was caught on CCTV camera when he thrashed three doctors in a private hospital in his hometown Sirsi. His mother was admitted to that hospital and he had accused them of not giving her proper treatment.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the police registered a suo motu case against him on January 5, on the basis of CCTV footage from the hospital showing the assault.

Hegde was booked under multiple sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his actions.

Online controversy

In addition to his brushes with the law, Hedge's social media activity has also ruffled feathers.

After a landmark Supreme Court judgement last month which set aside the practice of triple talaq, Hegde credited the Prime Minister.

Other than reiterating his opinions on how Islam is not a favourable religion, he once expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and PM Narendra Modi for what he sees as holding Islam by its “horn”.

Hegde has also expressed strong views on Christianity.

He also once referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as 'Mumtaz' for her outreach to the Muslim community.

Hegde also blamed Buddhists, who do not believe in violent resistance, for loss of what the RSS considers as 'Akhand Bharat' (United India) to Muslim invaders of the past.

Contrary to this rhetoric, Hegde runs an NGO called Kadamba works for rural development and promotion of self-help groups.