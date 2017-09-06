New skill development minister Anant Kumar Hegde is equally skilled at creating controversy
Hate speeches, beating up doctors and online trolling are all part of his past.
Karnataka MP Anant Kumar Hegde, who was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers earlier this week and allocated the skill development portfolio, is no stranger to controversy.
The five-time member of Parliament from Uttara Kannada constituency and long-time Sangh member was booked by the Karnataka police last year in March for making a hate speech.
He had said: “As long as Islam exists, terrorism will exist. Unless Islam is eliminated, terrorism cannot be rooted out,” as per a report in the Economic Times.
Earlier this year, Hegde was caught on CCTV camera when he thrashed three doctors in a private hospital in his hometown Sirsi. His mother was admitted to that hospital and he had accused them of not giving her proper treatment.
The video of the incident went viral on social media and the police registered a suo motu case against him on January 5, on the basis of CCTV footage from the hospital showing the assault.
Hegde was booked under multiple sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his actions.
Online controversy
In addition to his brushes with the law, Hedge's social media activity has also ruffled feathers.
After a landmark Supreme Court judgement last month which set aside the practice of triple talaq, Hegde credited the Prime Minister.
https://twitter.com/AnantkumarH/status/900366119726333953
Other than reiterating his opinions on how Islam is not a favourable religion, he once expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and PM Narendra Modi for what he sees as holding Islam by its “horn”.
https://twitter.com/AnantkumarH/status/828279408259575809
Hegde has also expressed strong views on Christianity.
https://twitter.com/AnantkumarH/status/742930293636632581
He also once referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as 'Mumtaz' for her outreach to the Muslim community.
https://twitter.com/AnantkumarH/status/811168367742590976
Hegde also blamed Buddhists, who do not believe in violent resistance, for loss of what the RSS considers as 'Akhand Bharat' (United India) to Muslim invaders of the past.
https://twitter.com/AnantkumarH/status/851648443512520704
Contrary to this rhetoric, Hegde runs an NGO called Kadamba works for rural development and promotion of self-help groups.The 49-year-old's elevation was unforeseen by many in the party itself. The state BJP leaders had expected that someone, representing the dominant community and large vote base of Lingayats, would be picked instead of a Brahmin such as Hegde, ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka next year. However, it appears that his promotion is a reward for loyalty as he has stood by the BJP through thick and thin.