New Hardik Patel videos reignite controversy ahead of Gujarat polls

As polling date nears in Gujarat, fingers are being pointed at the Patidar-quota leader Hardik Patel after a third batch of controversial videos went viral on Wednesday.

The five new video clips show a woman with three men in a room of which one is alleged to be Patel. In one video clip, the other two men leave the room and switch the lights off. Due to the lack of light, nothing is decipherable in the next clips.

Previously, two other bunch of video clips containing controversial recordings had come out in public. They were dubbed sex CDs. In the first clip that was circulated in November, a person who looked like Patel was seen in a hotel room with an unidentified woman; while both of them were clothed and not in a compromising position, lights were turned off afterwards, giving way to speculation and controversy.

The first set of videos emerged following a warning from Patel himself, who said that BJP would publish a ‘sex CD’ to disrepute him. He had also told the media that the videos were doctored and they were part of BJP’s “dirty politics”.

Dinesh Bambhania, the PAAS co-convener, was quoted as reiterating Patel’s rebuttal on the videos being fraudulent, as per an article in the Times of India. He also asked the media to not play those videos.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has been harnessing an anti-BJP sentiment as the incumbent government failed to bring them reservation for government jobs and education institutions. They have lent verbal support to Congress which has promised to introduce reservation for Patidars in Gujarat.

The first phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly start on December 9.

In what seems an unwanted wish come true, Patel had mocked BJP saying that the first two batches of video clips came out too soon as BJP was hastening things and they should have been published closer to the poll dates.