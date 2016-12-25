Necessary decisions in past would have avoided discomfort: PM

In a veiled attack on Congress for opposing demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the "sins" of benami properties would not have happened and people would not be standing in queues now had necessary decisions been taken in the past.

"In 1988, Parliament passed Benami Property Act but it never got notified and implemented. The papers had got lost somewhere in a stack of files. It was me who re-opened it. Sins of benami properties would not have happened had the law been implemented," he said after the inauguration of Pune metro.

"Should I let the situation be as it is or should I change it? Should the wrongdoings be undone or not? If decisions were taken years ago, I would not have had to make people stand in queues. I have taken this step because I made a promise to save the country," the Prime Minister said.

Modi warned those possessing black money to come clean now or they will stand no chance to save themselves.

"Some people thought all governments are the same and this government of mine will be no different. They thought they can put their black money in banks and convert it into white.

Money did not become white but their faces turned black," he said.

"There is still time where laws can help you. Come on the right path and sleep peacefully. If not, I will not sleep. I have started this war against corruption, black money, terrorism, naxalism with a lot of 'jigar' (heart)," he said.

The Prime Minister said that due to the demonetisation decision, income of urban bodies have increased by 200-300 per cent and people, who were used to breaking rules at one point of time are now made to stand in queues. (MORE) PTI SPK MM MR NSK .