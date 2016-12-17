Nearly 1,400 people aspire to get Congress ticket for BMC polls

Mumbai Congress has received nearly 1,400 applications from aspiring candidates to contest the upcoming municipal elections in the megapolis, party's city unit president Sanjay Nirupam said here today.

"As many as 2,000 forms had been distributed, of which nearly 1,400 aspiring candidates filled the forms and sent back to the party office," Nirupam told PTI.

He said a committee headed by former state Health Minister Suresh Shetty will meet the aspirants and profile the wards in each district over the next few days.

"A compiled data of the scrutinised candidates and the district-wise wards will be sent to the district parliamentary boards, which in turn will select the probable candidates and forward the same to the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) for final decision," Nirupam added.

The district parliamentary boards comprise the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies candidates, heads of the frontal organisations.

Elections to the municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are slated to be held in February next year.