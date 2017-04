The constituents of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance met in New Delhi today. Addressing the media after that meet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the NDA partners met to fine-tune their strategy for the future. He also added that the mega coalition has emerged stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NDA convenor and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Babu Naidu also credited the PM for the strong economic growth during the NDA regime.

