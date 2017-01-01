Mulayam fights back, terms decisions taken at convention illegal

Hitting back, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today termed as illegal all decisions taken at the convention called by the Akhilesh camp and again expelled Ram Gopal Yadav for six years.
Jan 01, 2017

Hitting back, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today termed as "illegal" all decisions taken at the convention called by the Akhilesh camp and again expelled Ram Gopal Yadav for six years.

In a letter issued here, Yadav said the national convention had not been convened with the permission of the national president and all decision taken there are illegal.

"The parliamentary board of the party declares all the proposals, decisions and the convention itself illegal and expels Ram Gopal, who convened the convention, for six years," the letter stated.

Mulayam Singh also convened the national convention of the party on January 5 at the same venue so that there is no doubt in the minds of the people.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.