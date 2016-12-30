Mulayam expels son Akhilesh & Ram Gopal Yadav from SP for 6 yrs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and party leader Ramgopal Yadav were expelled by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday for anti-party activities.

Both Ramgopal and Akhilesh have been asked by Mulayam to send a showcause notice as to why they released a separate list of candidates against the party's official list ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and why action should not be taken against them. However, no deadline has been given to the duo to reply to the notice.

Akhilesh has been unhappy over the declaration of candidates by Mulayam, which included certain names to whose nomination the Chief Minister had strong reservation.

Mulayam, along with his brother and state party unit chief Shivpal, had announced the names at a hurriedly-convened press conference here on Wednesday when Akhilesh was away on a tour of Bundelkhand.



Read more