Mulayam, Akhilesh to approach EC to stake claim on 'cycle'

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is all set to approach the Election Commission (EC) to stake claim on the party's 'cycle' symbol ahead of the UP elections amid the brewing discontent within the party.

The development comes after Akhilesh Yadav is made party's national President in a bitter feud between two warring factions.

Party sources said, Akhilesh camp will also try to contest the election on Cycle symbol to represent the actual ‘Samajwadi’. They feel that the symbol will play a crucial role because majority of votes will dependent on symbol despite Akhilesh or Mulayam’s immense popularity.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the bitter feud in the Yadav clan has affected the health of Samajwadi Party (SP) party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yadav who is suffering from high blood pressure was attended by doctors at his residence.