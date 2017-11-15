Mukul Roy a traitor: Trinamool Congress

The Trinamool Congress on Monday lashed out at BJP leader Mukul Roy calling him a "traitor" in Bengal politics and said those who have joined the saffron party have compromised with the secular ideology and betrayed the people of the state.

The TMC youth wing had organized a rally here during the day to protest against demonetisation. The event, which was organised at the same venue where Roy had held a rally on November 10 and hit out at TMC, turned out to be a platform to criticise him and his "political opportunism".

"Mukul Roy is a traitor who has not only betrayed the people of the state but also the party. He (Roy) is saying that he has his men in all the 77,000 booths of the state. I challenge him to contest a municipal election I can assure all of you that he will be defeated," TMC MLA Arjun Singh told the rally.

West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said the people of the state are very well aware of facts and can easily identify a "political opportunist" who has changed sides for his own political interest.

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said those who have joined BJP to defeat the ideals of TMC have compromised with the secular ideology and betrayed with the people of the state.

"You are now finding fault in the political line of the party to align with Congress in 2009. Why didn't you speak for all these years? You didn't see anything wrong when you were first made a MOS for shipping and then was given the post of railways minister," TMC MLA and TMC youth leader Partha Bhowmick said.

Roy, who was once the second in command in TMC, had recently switched over to BJP alleging that TMC had turned into a 'private limited company'.