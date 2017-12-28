App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 28, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets PM Narendra Modi, invites him for 'Ekatm Yatra'

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched the 'Ekatm Yatra' with an aim to collect metal pieces to install a 108- feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various pro-people measures being undertaken in the BJP-ruled state, according to an official statement.

Chouhan invited the prime minister to attend the concluding ceremony of 'Ekatm Yatra' on January 22 in Madhya Pradesh's Omkareshwar, it said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched the 'Ekatm Yatra' with an aim to collect metal pieces to install a 108- feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district.

The yatra will culminate at Omkareshwar on January 22 after traversing through Indore, Dewas, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior and Datia. It will cover a distance of 2,175 km while crossing 12 districts.

related news

Chouhan also discussed 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana' being run by his government in the state for the welfare of farmers.

The yojana is a kind of direct benefit transfer scheme under which farmers will be paid the difference between the 'modal price' (to be determined by the government) and the minimum support price of crops.

"Madhya Pradesh will form a task force for promoting clean cooking. The task force will also inform people living in rural areas about the 'Ujjwala' scheme run by the Centre," according to a chief minister's tweet.

Under the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, the central government aims to provide LPG connections to BPL households in the country.

Chouhan also discussed with the prime minister various other public welfare measures being taken by his government in the state.

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.