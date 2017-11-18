Moody’s India ratings upgrade: Yechury asks if poor should eat the numbers, Congress also not satisfied

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury attacked the rejoicing Narendra Modi government on Moody’s upgradation of India’s sovereign ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 on Friday. Accusing government of fooling its people, Yechury asked if Modi wants poor to eat ‘ratings’?

In a series of tweets, former Rajya Sabha member said that all indices related to real lives of Indians are down. “Jobs, growth is down. Rural distress, malnutrition, gender gap and hunger is worsening. Inequality of wealth is up in three years sharply. One percent own over 58 percent of Indian wealth. Who is this government fooling?”

Terming the celebratory tone of the government mocking the poor he said, “Modi govt wants the poor, the hungry, protesting farmers, jobless and those hit by the crumbling economy to eat these 'ratings'? They can keep raising a toast to themselves. This only taunts and mocks those suffering the hopelessness brought in by BJP's Jumlanomics.”

Moody’s Investors Services on Friday upgraded India’s sovereign ratings to Baa2 from its lowest investment grade (Baa3) giving credit to the Narendra Modi government’s reforms initiatives.

The Congress also accused the Modi government of "clutching at straws" to reclaim the lost credibility, and said it and rating agency Moody's have failed to gauge the mood of the nation.

"Modiji and Moody's 'jodi' (duo) have failed to gauge the mood of the nation," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said, adding that hunger deaths, agri-distress, job losses, lowest credit ratings, rising prices, plunging exports, flawed GST, demonetisation disaster, stagnant growth are the real indices to measure it.

Taking a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Surjewala said, "Mr Jaitley, do remember that Moody’s, S&P and other rating agencies defaulted in rating American sub-prime mortgages...before the economic meltdown."

"Lesson is stop acting and get your act together. Shun arrogance and listen to the trade and industry," he told the finance minister.

Earlier in the day, top ministers and officials of the government hailed the rating upgrade by Moody's as "long overdue" and hoped others such as S&P and Fitch will follow suit as it presses ahead with steps to ratchet up growth.