Jun 13, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI
Monsoon session of Parliament likely to begin on July 12
The final call on the dates will be taken by the committee, headed by Union Home minister Rajnath Singh after June 20, sources said.
The month-long Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 12.
