Mohan Bhagwat pitches for All-India Law against cow slaughter amid Alwar upoar

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday strongly pitched for an all-India law against cow slaughter and asked the vigilante groups to obey the law while espousing the cause of protecting the animal.

"We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country," he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

The RSS chief said the work of cow protection should be continued by obeying the law.

"Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause and the law must be obeyed," he said.

Bhagwat?s statement come amid uproar over the lynching of Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, in Rajasthan?s Alwar district. At least four people have been arrested so far and the police are looking for 10 more alleged cow vigilantes.

The incident, which comes two years a similar mob lynching in Dadri town of Uttar Pradesh, also found an echo in the Supreme Court which took note of a plea demanding ban on cow vigilante groups in five BJP-ruled states and Karnataka where the Congress is in power.