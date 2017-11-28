App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 28, 2017 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi running away from discussion on failed promises: Congress

If he was strong, he should have called the winter session of Parliament and faced questions, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Congress was levelling baseless allegations against "the son of Gujarat," the opposition party said he was making emotional statements to run away from discussions on failed promises.

If he was strong, he should have called the winter session of Parliament and faced questions, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

"Why cannot we challenge the Prime Minister in Gujarat, just because he is from Gujarat?" Sharma sought to know.

"He (Modi) visits Uttar Pradesh and abuses (Samajwadi Party leader) Akhilesh Yadav, goes to Bihar and abuses (RJD chief) Lalu Yadav, insults Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh," he alleged while talking to reporters.

related news

"We are not insulting you but should we also not ask any questions?" Sharma said.

Modi, during a rally in Gujarat on Monday, attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party leaders were hurling baseless allegations at the "son of Gujarat."

Sharma claimed that Modi had "no tolerance and democratic mindset", which is why he said so.

"Your (Modi's) big promises have turned out to be a lie and you are running away from discussions and only making false emotional statements," the Congress leader charged.

He claimed that Modi "hates truth, he often lies. He is loud, but not strong. If he was strong, he should have called the winter session of Parliament and faced questions".

Sharma also said that today he sent a book to the prime minister, titled 'Journey of the Nation', which details the 125 years of history of the Congress so that Modi could put history in perspective.

In response to Modi's allegations that the Congress insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said the 'Iron Man' was among the country's great leaders and freedom fighters.

He was a Congress leader and the deputy prime minister. "Both Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru and Sardar admired each other," he said.

"When Modiji sets up the Statue of Unity, I would request him to put a copper plate with a letter from Sardar Patel, dated February 4, 1939, which he wrote to RSS chief M S Golwalkar on Mahatma Gandhi's murder," he said.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Politics

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.