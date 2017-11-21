App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 21, 2017 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi like 'Brahma', only he knows when Parliament will be summoned: Congress

Targeting the prime minister over the delay in summoning Parliament, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that democracy has suffered a "big jolt" under the Modi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday likened him to "Brahma, the creator", who controls everything, and said he alone knows when the winter session of Parliament will be convened.

Targeting the prime minister over the delay in summoning Parliament, he alleged that democracy has suffered a "big jolt" under the Modi government.

"I have talked to many ministers, the Speaker, Lok Sabha Secretary General, but no one knows the dates of Parliament session. Only one man knows and they call him Brahma, the creator. That's why till Brahma orders, we won't know the dates (of Parliament session)," Kharge told reporters.

"Democracy has suffered a big jolt under the Modi government. We term it as Modi 'Sarkar', because BJP members and even ministers in the government do not know anything," he said.

related news

Kharge alleged the government was not convening the winter session to avoid facing criticism over issues it was uncomfortable about.

Targeting the prime minister, Kharge said he was working at his own "whims and fancies".

"We condemn them (the government) for doing this. For (the sake of) democracy, we should run Parliament," he said.

Kharge said the prime minister did not want a Parliament session ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, as he feared the BJP will be "exposed".

He claimed the government did not want any discussion on issues like demonetisation, GST or corruption.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.