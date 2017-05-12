3 Years of Modi: Ministers to highlight govt's achievements

All Union ministers have been asked to highlight achievements of their respective departments as part of the massive outreach programmes being planned by the Modi government ahead of its third anniversary on May 26.

The ministers have been asked to hold press conferences, especially to highlight "pro-people" measures and good governance initiatives taken by them so far, official sources said.

In this context, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi held a press conference today to brief about the government's policy of empowering minorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to start the celebrations of three years of the government from Assam. He will address a public rally in Guwahati on May 26, the day when the central government completes three years in office, the sources said.

"It will be the biggest rally in which a large number of people are expected to come," a source said. Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, Assam Chief Minster Sarbananda Sonowal and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh are among the other dignitaries likely to be part of the celebrations, the sources said. Some of the senior central ministers may also be part of the celebration programme in Assam.

The BJP is eyeing to make inroads in the North East which had remained elusive for the saffron party. With three governments, including Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Pradesh government, firmly in place in the North Eastern states, the party now wants to expand its position further.

North Eastern state Tripura will go to polls next year. BJP recorded first historical win in Assam in 2016 and also managed to form its first government in Manipur.

The celebration will coincide with the first anniversary of Sonowal government in Assam. Sonowal had taken oath as Assam Chief Minister on May 24 last year.

N Biren Singh had taken oath as Manipur Chief Minister on March 15 this year.