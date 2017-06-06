App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 06, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt transformed Northeast, retrieved from neglect: Jitendra Singh

Addressing a public meeting to highlight the achievements of the three years of the Narendra Modi government here, Singh said the development of the Northeastern region was put on fast-track so that it could grow at par with the rest of India.

Modi govt transformed Northeast, retrieved from neglect: Jitendra Singh

The Modi government has successfully transformed the Northeast and retrieved the region from several decades of continuous neglect, within three years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said today.

Addressing a public meeting to highlight the achievements of the three years of the Narendra Modi government here, Singh said the development of the Northeastern region was put on fast-track so that it could grow at par with the rest of India.

Effective and visible steps were taken to bridge the physical and psychological gap between the Northeast and the other parts of the country, he said.

The minister of state for the development of the north eastern region (DoNER) said each of the eight Northeastern states today can rightfully claim to be progressing and growing like any other state.

This itself was a huge physical as well as psychological redemption of what was left undone or half-done in the past, he said.

Singh said the extent of priority extended by the NDA government to the Northeast was borne out by the fact that in the last three years, the Prime Minister has made nearly a dozen visits to the region and he chose Guwahati to address a public rally to commemorate the three years of his government on May 26.

Statistically, Singh said, the budget for the Northeast received a hike of over 25 per cent in last three years. Over Rs 40,000 crore has been earmarked for road development.

A special road corporation namely the 'Northeast Road Development Scheme' was launched to take care of the neglected roads of the region.

The minister also referred to the announcement of launching, the first-of-its-kind the 'Hill Area Development Programme' for the region yesterday from Imphal.

He said this programme would exclusively aim at addressing the geo-physical diversities of the region so as to ensure equitable growth of every district / area, which would finally make the Northeastern states capable of competing with the other states of the country at an equal level.

tags #Current Affairs #Jitendra Singh #Modi government #Narendra Modi #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.