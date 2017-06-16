Modi govt to develop India as world leader: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

The Modi government is committed to develop India as a world leader by boosting growth of every part of the country, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said at a 'ModiFest' event hosted by the Delhi BJP.

The event held in Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari's Parliamentary constituency in northeast Delhi showcased the achievements of the three-year rule of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"The Modi government is committed to develop India as a world leader. As a first step towards fulfilment of this goal, it is working to take the benefits of national development to the remotest areas of the country," the minister said.

He said the purpose of the 'ModiFest' (Making Of Developed India festival) is not only to showcase the government's programmes but also ensure participation of the people in it.

The three-day event has been organised by Delhi BJP at a school in Shahdara area.

Tiwari urged party workers, specially the municipal councillors, to popularise the schemes like Mudra Yojna, Start Up India and Stand Up India, among the youth in the city.

Northeast Delhi has a high number of small scale industry units that can benefit from these schemes, he added.