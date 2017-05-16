Modi govt should celebrate three years of failure: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today described the three years of the Narendra Modi government as "three years of failure".

"The Modi government is gearing up to celebrate three years in office. Actually, it is three years of failure," he said while addressing a public meeting.

Yechury alleged that corporates were looting the country, 51 per cent of the children in the country were suffering from malnutrition, the country had failed to ensure education and jobs for all, farmer suicides were continuing and communal harmony was facing a serious challenge.

"Where is the success? The government should celebrate three years of failure," he told the gathering at the state conference of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Yechury alleged that the affidavit filed by the Centre before the Supreme Court on triple talaq showed its "dubious" nature as the Women's Reservation Bill was yet to be passed.

"If they (the Centre) had real sympathy towards the problems of the women, they would have taken the initiative to pass the Women's Reservation Bill. I am surprised that the bill is yet to be passed in Parliament," he said.

The CPI(M) leader also termed the formation of 'anti- Romeo' squads and 'gau raksha dal' (cow protection squads) by the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as "illegal".

By forming the 'anti-Romeo' squads, the Uttar Pradesh government had "infringed upon the rights of the youth" and the cow protection squads had "stepped up atrocities on Muslims and Dalits", the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

"This government is trying to fan communal sentiment. These are illegal and should be withdrawn forthwith," said Yechury.

Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar alleged that the BJP was "trying to break" the harmony between tribals and non-tribals of Tripura.