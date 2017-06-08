Modi govt has failed on all fronts: Pawan Khera

The Congress lashed at Narendra Modi government for its "failures" on the issue of security of women and children besides lack of education policy and decline in job opportunities.

"The BJP government has failed on all fronts including providing security to women, lack of education policy, huge decline in job opportunities and policy of oppression, repression and denial of rights to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe and other weaker sections of the society," AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said here.

Flanked by Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir, Khera claimed that as per comparison of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data of year 2013 and 2015, there is an increase in crime against women.

Kidnapping of women has increased by 14.25 per cent, assault with intent to outrage modesty of women increased by 19 per cent, human trafficking increased by 74.5 per cent and crimes against children increased by 61.74 per cent in the said period, he said.

Mir lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir government for its "failure" on all fronts and "betrayals" with mandate of the people by the two coalition partners.