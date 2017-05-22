App
May 22, 2017 07:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt has delivered in all fields: Amit Shah to spokespersons

In his inaugural address at a national workshop for party's spokespersons drawn from across the country, he said the government has worked a lot to uplift and empower the poor, Dalits and the backwards and it was now the spokespersons' job to reach out to the masses with this.

The workshop comes ahead of an over 20-day-long event the party will launch from May 26 to mark the government's third anniversary.

Senior BJP leaders and ministers, including general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal besides the party's media head Anil Baluni, addressed the over 200 leaders.

The BJP president will leave for Telangana tomorrow as part of his 95-day tour across the country to strengthen the organisation.

Sending out a message, he will pay floral tributes to the late party secretary in the state, Gundagoni Mysaiah Goud, who was gunned down by Naxals in 1999.

