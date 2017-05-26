Modi govt failed to deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on its third anniversary, saying that it had "failed to deliver", and had, instead, "divided and distracted" the people.

Gandhi also stressed that "anger and hatred" were no solutions to the problems that the people faced.

"When they fail to deliver they divide and distract. But anger and hatred will not convert into jobs or solutions," he tweeted.

The remarks come on a day when the Modi government was celebrating its third year in power at the Centre with a series of events to highlight its achievements.