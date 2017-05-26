App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 26, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt failed to deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also stressed that "anger and hatred" were no solutions to the problems that the people faced.

Modi govt failed to deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on its third anniversary, saying that it had "failed to deliver", and had, instead, "divided and distracted" the people.

Gandhi also stressed that "anger and hatred" were no solutions to the problems that the people faced.

"When they fail to deliver they divide and distract. But anger and hatred will not convert into jobs or solutions," he tweeted.

The remarks come on a day when the Modi government was celebrating its third year in power at the Centre with a series of events to highlight its achievements.

tags ##3Years of Modi sarkar #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.