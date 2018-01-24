App
Jan 24, 2018

MiVote announces chapters in India, US; to fight 2019 polls

MiVote gained attention in 2017 with its decentralised model of community decision-making that prohibits special interest group influence, corporate money and career politicians.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global non-profit MiVote today announced chapters in India and the US, with candidates set to run in national and local elections from 2018.

MiVote chapters in Iowa (US) and India were announced in the World Economic Forum meeting here.

Independents powered by MiVote will contest the 2018 Iowa primaries, with an eye on the 2020 election. In India, citizens will be able to vote for their very first direct democracy candidates from 2019.

"Launching chapters in the two biggest democracies in the world is just the start of a tidal wave of democratic revolution, driven by communities that are sick of party politics, special interest money, corruption and ideological self-interest in their governments,” MiVote Founder and Chief Steward Adam Jacoby said.

In India, Joydeep Mondal has established a MiVote chapter in preparation for the next round of union and federal elections, MiVote said.

"MiVote's model of community decision-making, scaled with blockchain technology, is a great leap forward to empower the people of India with an equal and informed say in the future of their communities," Mondal said.

MiVote said it is speaking to over 20 more countries, including Scotland, The Netherlands, Belgium and Malaysia, about bringing the blockchain-enabled direct democracy platform to their communities.

