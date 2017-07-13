App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jul 13, 2017 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Mission 2019': Amit Shah to visit Haryana in August

BJP president Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Haryana next month during which he will also review the works undertaken by the M L Khattar government in the state.

'Mission 2019': Amit Shah to visit Haryana in August

BJP president Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Haryana next month during which he will also review the works undertaken by the M L Khattar government in the state.

State BJP president, Subhash Barala, said here on Thursday that Shah will visit Haryana from August 2-4.

"He will arrive on August 2. On the first day of his visit, he will hold a review meeting with the chief minister and cabinet ministers to take stock of implementation of the schemes related to poor. Discussion will also be held on the targets to be achieved," he said.

Shah would meet state office-bearers on August 3 and discuss organisational structure and activities and leave for Delhi the next day, Barala said.

He said that Shah will take stock of the steps being taken to strengthen the party organisation in the state.

The BJP chief is on a 110-day country-wide tour which began in Jammu in April this year. His tour will be in two phases-- 95 days and 15 days.

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

The BJP president had visited Union Territory Chandigarh in May.

tags #Business #India #Indian Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.