MCD Elections 2017: What BJP, Congress and AAP have promised Delhi’s voters

Delhi’s three municipal corporations head to elections on April 23 with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeting a third successive victory. The elections may turn out to be a close contest between the saffron party and the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Vote counting for MCD’s 272 wards will take place on April 26.

The parties have released their manifestos which majorly dwell upon regularisation of old buildings in the capital.

The BJP is relying upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision — a tactic that landed the party a massive win in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Its poll manifesto for MCD elections is in line with populist measures implemented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress is focusing on empowering youth in terms of education and employment. The party plans to earmark Rs 2,000 crore regularisation of unauthorised colonies and expediting their regularisation.

The AAP is playing up the “weed-out-corruption” card in the municipal polls. The anti-corruption stance is in line with the party’s ideology right from the days of its inception.

Here's a peek in to BJP, Congress and AAP’s poll promises in their election manifestos.

BJP

— No new municipal taxes and no hike in existing rates.

— Meals for just Rs 10 under a new scheme to be rolled out.

— Party wants to expedite regularisation of sanitation workers (safai karamcharis), and also step up pressure on AAP government to regularis unauthorised colonies.

— It has promised Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for students studying in MCD schools and health cards for Delhi's citizens.

Congress

— Congress has also vowed to abstain from imposing any new taxes. Besides, it wants to lower exisiting house tax rates.

— The party wants to identify, registers and provide licences to 5 lakh street vendors. It plans to regularise sanitation workers within two years if voted to power.

Aam Aadmi Party

— Arvind Kejriwal's AAP plans to train its sights on eradicating corruption and hopes to turn around the civic bodies’ financial health.

— It wants to ensure that civic body workers get salaries before the seventh of a month.

— It has promised free medicines and laboratory tests at civic-body run hospitals and plans to set up world class hospitals.