Mayawati slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation

Addressing the media here, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also asked the Prime Minister to seek forgiveness from the people for making them undergo so much distress.
Jan 03, 2017, 01.55 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again over demonetisation, saying it continued to cause misery even after the end of the 50-day period.

Addressing the media here, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also asked the Prime Minister to seek forgiveness from the people for making them undergo so much distress.

Accusing Modi of trying to hoodwink the people with his speeches and of not disclosing facts and figures on black money, she said he was again trying to fool the people with false promises.
"Modi has only been repeating the promises made during the 2014 general election and I urge the people of UP not to fall to these dreams," the Bahujan Samaj Party leader said.

Mayawati accused the Modi government of not caring about the problems of the people in the wake of the November 8 note ban and following the beaten track of luring people during elections.

Terming Monday's BJP rally in Lucknow as a "complete flop" where "people were ferried and workers filled the audience", she predicted a rout for the BJP in the coming assembly elections in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party would be given a befitting reply and "forgotten by voters just as the BJP forgot the promises it made", she insisted.

She said people facing trouble to take out their hard earned money from banks and ATMs had great hope on December 31 when Modi addressed them. But they were greatly disappointed.

"The poor, the middle class, farmers and the working class expected some relief in form of loan waivers and free houses but nothing like this happened."

