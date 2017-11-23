App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 23, 2017 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati daughter of 'daulat', not Dalit: Union Minister

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma has dubbed BSP supremo Mayawati as a "daughter of daulat (wealth) and not a Dalit" and claimed that the Gandhi family was not "competent" enough to run the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma has dubbed BSP supremo Mayawati as a "daughter of daulat (wealth) and not a Dalit" and claimed that the Gandhi family was not "competent" enough to run the country.

He was speaking at a public rally in Pahasu yesterday in support of BJP candidates in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh local body elections.

"The entire Gandhi family did their education in Europe and they are not competent to run the country," he said.

Taking a swipe at former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, Sharma said, "She is the daughter of 'daulat' (wealth) and not a Dalit."

He also alleged that there will be a tug-of-war in the Samajwadi Party (SP) after Mulayam Singh Yadav for succession between his son Akhilesh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav.

"After this fight the SP will be finished," the Union Culture Minister said.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.