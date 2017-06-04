Manmohan the dove, happy farmers star as BJP shows off success via cartoons

Moneycontrol News

As the Modi government continues celebrations to mark its three years in power, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has put up a series caricatures on its official website to highlight its achievements and show how it has changed India since taking the reins in 2014.

Here's a snapshot of the artwork and the themes it covers:

Surgical Strikes

Highlighting what the BJP has been saying all along about the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, this cartoon portrays the surgical strikes along the Line of Control as being more effective than peaceful negotiations with Pakistan during Congress rule.

Saving the girl child

This one is a celebration of Prime Minister’s flagship project ‘Beti Bacchao, Beti Padhao’, which aims to reduce female foeticide and infanticide and thus, increase child sex ratio at birth. The scheme was launched in 2015 in Haryana, where the sex ratio was lower than country’s average. It also tries to promote education of girls.

Crop insurance for farmers

Another caricature shows a farmer grinning after being rescued from drought by the NDA government's Fasal Bima Yojana, a crop insurance scheme. In reality, it appears the scheme did not help drought-affected Tamil Nadu farmers who have long been trying to draw the PM’s attention to their plight.

LPG gas subsidy for women

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched to provide free LPG connections to women of Below-Poverty-Line (BPL) households. Fuel such as firewood, cow-dung cakes, and kerosene, when used for cooking in a closed space, are very hazardous to health. Around 5 lakh people die in India each year due to the effect of such fuel smoke, a 2009 report by World Health Organization showed.

The scheme provides women with subsidised LPG gas, but sometimes unable to pay even for the cylinder and oven, they do not avail of the scheme. It also requires the women to have bank accounts in order to access the subsidy.

Swachh Bharat

Swachh Bharat mission, another of Modi’s flagship projects, seeks to promote cleanliness with a special focus on sanitation. The project aims to make India open defecation-free and more than three crore toilets have been built so far. But a large number of the toilets, especially in rural areas, are not used properly due to shortage of water.

One rank one pension (OROP)

After a long protest by retired army personnel, the Modi government was the first to implement One Rank One Person policy for pension to veterans. The policy gives uniform pension for every personnel retiring at the same rank with the same length of service irrespective of their retirement date. So the lieutenant general who retired in 1990 would get the same amount of pension as a lieutenant general retiring in 2017. The pension will be hiked and adjusted according to wage increase for army ranks and inflation by the pay commission each year.

Cheaper Flights

In April 2017, Prime Minister Modi launched another scheme called UDAN, or Regional Connectivity Scheme, to promote more of air travel between tier-2 cities by reducing the ticket price of those flights tickets. "I want to see people who wear hawai chappal (flip flops) in a hawai jahaz (airplane)," he said at the launch of the scheme in Shimla. The move is expected to draw more people with mid and low range income to travel by flights.