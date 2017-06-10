Mamata Banerjee warns GJM of action on Darjeeling violence, says will not go for compromise

In a stern warning to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for resorting to violence in Darjeeling, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the state government would deal with those who violated law and not go for any compromise.

"They (GJM) have become politically bankrupt and resorted to violence. I hope good sense will prevail on them. We cannot live in peace by resorting to terror and violence," she told reporters at 'Uttarkanya', the mini-secretariat, here.

"We have compromised a lot and it seems that now we have our back against the wall. You can compromise for the good and for peace but it cannot be done for bombs and arms," she added.

Indicating that the state government would act tough, the chief minister said the Superintendent of Police for Darjeeling has been changed and three senior IPS officers sent to deal with the situation in the hill town.

Asked whether GJM chief Bimal Gurung would be arrested for the violence on Thursday, she said law will take its own course. "If anybody has violated the law, he will be dealt accordingly".

The hill station had turned into an almost-battlefield after GJM supporters clashed with the police on Thursday as they were stopped from marching to the Raj Bhawan where the state cabinet meeting was underway.

Reiterating her opposition to the bandh, Banerjee said, "Bandh is illegal. Even the High Court has declared it illegal."

She said the election to Morcha-controlled Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) would be held and the new board will assume office by August 2.

"We will go to the people. They will also go. We will wait for the people's verdict", she said.

Yesterday, Banerjee had stated that Morcha-led GTA had "failed" to carry out any development work in the hills and when their term was scheduled to be over next month, they have started "torturing the public".

She also called for strengthening tourism industry in the hill town.

The situation in Darjeeling is "very stable and peaceful", the chief minister said, adding she was hopeful that everybody would contribute in maintaining peace.

Commenting on the situation in the tea industry, Mamata accused CPI-M, Congress and BJP of "playing dirty politics" in the hills and said they would be held "responsible" if tea gardens are closed.

"The Modi government had promised to acquire seven tea gardens but they have not done anything. We are helping the tea garden workers in every possible way," she said.

The state government was open to negotiation and urged tea gardens workers not to pay heed to the CPI-M, Congress or the BJP and go for strike.