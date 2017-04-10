App
Apr 10, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

Banerjee is in the capital for the last four days primarily in connection with the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Details of the meeting were not immediately known.

Banerjee is in the capital for the last four days primarily in connection with the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The West Bengal chief minister met Hasina on Saturday.

tags #Current Affairs #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister #Sheikh Hasina #West Bengal Chief Minister

