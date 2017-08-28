App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 27, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata, Akhilesh, Sharad Yadav at Lalu's mega rally

In a display of opposition unity against the BJP, political heavyweights, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, shared a platform at Lalu Prasad's mega rally here today.

Mamata, Akhilesh, Sharad Yadav at Lalu's mega rally

In a display of opposition unity against the BJP, political heavyweights, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, shared a platform at Lalu Prasad's mega rally here today.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad has already said the 'BJP bhagao desh bachao' rally would herald the decline of the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who is staring at an expulsion from the party for defying orders of not to attend the rally, was greeted warmly by Prasad who embraced him on the dais.

Yadav was accompanied by suspended JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar.

JD(U) leader K C Tyagi, in a letter to Yadav, had asked him to skip the rally and if he attends it would mean that he has quit the party voluntarily.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress general secretary C P Joshi were present at the rally.

The RJD chief and his wife Rabri Devi greeted Trinamool supremo Banerjee and their son Tejaswi Yadav touched her feet.

CPI's general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and secretary D Raja were present on the dais while JMM chief and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and JVM president Babulal Marandi were attended the rally.

NCP leader and MP Tariq Anwar was also present.

Prasad, his wife, sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP were seated on the front row of the VVIP dais greeting leaders from other parties on their arrival.

A large number of people have assembled at the rally.

Early speakers including Raghubansh Prasad Singh, Abdul Bari Siddiwui, Shivanand Tiwari and others criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking the 'Mahagathbandhan' the grand alliance and joining hands with the BJP to form a new government in the state.

They also showered praise on Prasad's son and former deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav, describing him as the "future leader of Bihar."

Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap came together on the dais and waived at the crowd signalling unity among younger generation of the major opposition parties.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the rally at Gandhi Maidan, where a total of 64 CCTV cameras have been installed.

tags #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.